This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes A New Table For 3

WWE has announced the lineup of new programs coming to the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including a new Table For 3 on Friday. It will feature R-Truth, Carmella and Dana Brooke. The 200th episode of NXT UK will also be available.

Monday, May 9

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, May 11

Monday Night Raw (4/11/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (5/10/22)

Thursday, May 12

NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET

This Week in WWE

Friday, May 13

Table For 3: Talking Truth

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 14

WWE Main Event (4/25/22)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Barred

wXw We Love Wrestling #28

Sunday, May 8

Friday Night SmackDown (4/15/22) (also available on free tier)