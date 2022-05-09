wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes A New Table For 3

May 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced the lineup of new programs coming to the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including a new Table For 3 on Friday. It will feature R-Truth, Carmella and Dana Brooke. The 200th episode of NXT UK will also be available.

Monday, May 9
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, May 11
Monday Night Raw (4/11/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (5/10/22)

Thursday, May 12
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, May 13
Table For 3: Talking Truth
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 14
WWE Main Event (4/25/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Barred
wXw We Love Wrestling #28

Sunday, May 8
Friday Night SmackDown (4/15/22) (also available on free tier)

