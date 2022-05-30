wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes Hell in a Cell on Sunday

May 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Hell in a Cell Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock, including Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

Monday, May 30
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, June 1
Monday Night Raw (5/2/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (guests The Miz, Maryse and Alexa Bliss) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (5/31/22)

Thursday, June 2
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, June 3
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Jeff Jarrett
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 4
WWE Main Event (5/16/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club #221
PROGRESS Everything Patterned: London
wXw We Love Wrestling #30
NXT In Your House Kickoff – 7:30 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
NXT In Your House – 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 5
Friday Night SmackDown (5/6/22) (also available on free tier)
La Previa: Hell in a Cell
Ultimate Hell in a Cell 2 – 10 a.m. ET
WWE’s The Bump – 3 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Hell in a Cell Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Hell in a Cell – 8 p.m. ET

