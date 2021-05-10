This Week’s WWE-Peacock Additions Include Rob Van Dam Special

WWE will be adding more content to Peacock and the WWE Network this week, including a new edition of WWE Icons looking at Rob Van Dam.

Monday, May 10

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, May 11

The Best of WWE: Best of WWE Backlash: Part 2 (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, May 12

Monday Night Raw (4/12/21) (also available on free tier)

Drew & A: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump: Bayley, Mansoor and Cameron Grimes – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (5/11/21)

Thursday, May 13

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, May 14

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, May 15

WWE Main Event (4/29/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 171

wXw We Love Wrestling #8

Sunday, May 16

Friday Night SmackDown (4/16/21) (also available on free tier)

La Previa: WrestleMania Backlash (also available on free tier)

Ultimate WrestleMania Backlash (also available on free tier)

WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam

WWE Icons Revisited: Rob Van Dam (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 1 PM ET (also available on free tier)

WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff – 6 PM ET (also available on free tier)

WrestleMania Backlash – 7 p.m. ET