Various News: Three Dark Matches Planned For AEW Dynamite, Dave Lagana Comments On NWA Tapings, New Total Divas Promo Focuses On Sonya Deville
– PWInsider reports that there are three dark matches planned for the live crowd in Washington DC this Wednesday at the first ever AEW Dynamite taping for TNT. It was reported last week that one of the matches will be SCU vs. Jungle Express.
– E! has released a promo for Total Divas which focuses on Sonya Deville:
– Dave Lagana commented on today’s NWA TV tapings in Atlanta.
He wrote: “Didn’t sleep in today. Today is show day. If you’re curious on how, when and where you can watch this Atlanta shows. Make sure you’re signed up here.
— David Lagana (@Lagana) September 30, 2019
