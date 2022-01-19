Thunder Rosa Says Jade Cargill Is Working Hard in AEW, Knew She Would Get Signed

Thunder Rosa discussed Jade Cargill’s ascension to the TBS Championship and Cargill putting in the work in the ring during a recent interview. Rosa was a guest on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Cargill putting in the work in the ring: “Jade, she’s working really hard man. This is like, out of kayfabe. She works really hard and she really cares for what she’s doing. Now that she’s the [TBS] champion, there is a lot, a lot of weight on her shoulders. As a champion, as a first-ever champion of a company, in this aspect, TBS, she has a lot to show, a lot.

“And you know fans are going to eat her alive if she’s not showing it. No matter if you look like an amazon or not. I have a lot of full trust that she’s going to be great. And next time I see her in the ring, our match is going to be way better and I’m going to beat her a– even more. I can’t wait, I love working with people that I can, you know, I was this close, I would’ve been the champion now, but you know how it goes.”

On knowing Cargill would be signed by the company: “I knew she was going to get signed because she’s an amazon. She looks like an amazon. I’ve been in this business enough to know certain things. And you know what… I feel like, in certain places even the looks for certain women, regardless of how good they are as fighters, they get signed because of that. Because of how much attraction they can get in certain aspects, so I’ve seen it.”