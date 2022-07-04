wrestling / News
Tickets For ROH Death Before Dishonor On Sale This Friday
July 4, 2022 | Posted by
ROH will return with Death Before Dishonor on July 23 and tickets for the event go on sale this Friday at 10 AM ET. The show happens at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, MA. Those advertised include Samoa Joe, FTR, Mercedes Martinez, Wheeler Yuta, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham. No matches have been announced at this time.
