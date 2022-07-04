wrestling / News

Tickets For ROH Death Before Dishonor On Sale This Friday

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Death Before Dishonor Image Credit: ROH

ROH will return with Death Before Dishonor on July 23 and tickets for the event go on sale this Friday at 10 AM ET. The show happens at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, MA. Those advertised include Samoa Joe, FTR, Mercedes Martinez, Wheeler Yuta, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham. No matches have been announced at this time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Death Before Dishonor, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading