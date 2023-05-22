wrestling / News

Tiffany Stratton Reveals The Inspirations For Her NXT Character

May 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tiffany Stratton WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Tiffany Stratton has drawn from pop culture for inspiration with her NXT persona, as she noted in a recent interview. The NXT star, who is part of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament, appeared on Under the Ring and talked about where she’s found sources to draw from for the character.

“I definitely have some inspiration from movie characters, like Sharpay Evans from High School Musical‘” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “I love Paris Hilton, I love her style. But, for the most part, I’ve kind of just created my own little sayings, like Tiffany’s Epiphany’s, or Tiffy Time.”

She added, That’s all kind of just been me coming up with things, and all of my outfits, my gear. It’s all me coming up with the concepts, and trying to figure out ‘How do I get my character across when someone just kind of looks at me?'”

