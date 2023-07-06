Timeline Set For MLW-WWE Lawsuit Hearings

The court has set the timeline for hearings in MLW’s lawsuit against WWE, and it will be a while before a potential trial gets underway. PWInsider reports that the U.S. District Court of California, Northern District (San Jose) set the following timeline for hearings and deadlines in the case:

* Joint Trial Setting Conference Statement – June 17, 2024

* Trial Setting Conference – June 27, 2024

* Fact Discovery Cutoff- July 31, 2024

* Designation of Plaintiff’s Opening Experts with Reports – August 30, 2024

* Designation of Defendant’s Rebuttal Experts with Reports – October 14, 2024

* Last Day for Plaintiff to Serve Reply Expert Reports- November 27, 2024

* Expert Discovery Cutoff – January 12, 2025

* Deadline for Filing Dispositive Motions – February 11, 2025

* Deadline for Filing Oppositions to Dispositive Motions – March 31, 2025

* Deadline for Filing Replies to Dispositive Motions – April 28, 2025

* Hearing on Anticipated Dispositive Motion(s)1 – June 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM

As noted, WWE replaced their legal team on the case including Jerry McDevitt, who cited his impending retirement as the reason for his exit. The amended lawsuit was filed by MLW alleging that WWE violated the Sherman Act regarding anti-trust practices and more. WWE’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit was denied in June.

PWInsider also notes that the stay on discovery proceedings was lifted as of Thursday, which means both sides can begin the discovery process.