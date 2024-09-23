Titan Announced For MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto

Major League Wrestling has announced that Titan has been added to the upcoming MLW x CMLL event Lucha Apocalypto. Lucha Apocalypto happens on November 9 in Chicago.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced CMLL’s Titán will debut at Lucha Apocalypto, live on YouTube from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

— Buy tickets at http://www.luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com starting at just $10.

Titán, known as “La Inmortal,” is one of CMLL’s most daring and popular luchadores, renowned for his high-flying, daredevil style that leaves fans on the edge of their seats. As a beloved técnico, he has consistently delivered electrifying performances, making him a staple in the promotion’s top matches. His breakout came during the 2012 En Busca de un Ídolo tournament, where his talents first garnered widespread attention.

Beyond his success in Mexico, Titán has gained international recognition, regularly touring with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) as a member of the infamous faction, Los Ingobernables de Japón. His accolades in CMLL include multiple championships, such as the CMLL World Welterweight Championship and the Mexican National Trios and Welterweight titles. In 2019, he further solidified his status by winning the *Reyes del Aire* tournament, highlighting his aerial prowess and technical ability in the ring.

Now Titán looks to take MLW by storm when he debuts November 9 at Lucha Apocalypto.

As a thank you to Chicago fans for selling out Chicago for our May 11 event a half-month in advance, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

Tickets start at $10 at www.LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.