Title Match Added To MLP Forged In Excellence

Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence has confirmed Classy Ali will defend his QPW Qatar Championship against El Reverso during night two of the Forged In Excellence event on Sunday, October 20. Here is the updated card:

Night One (10/19)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey

* PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something

* QT Marshall (with Harley Cameron) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Tables Match: Raj Dhesi vs. Bully Ray

* Laynie Luck vs. Kylie Rae vs. Taylor Rising vs. Aurora Teves

* Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson & El Phantasmo vs. Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero & Alex Zayne

* Gisele Shaw vs Miyu Yamashita

Night Two (10/20)

* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Josh Alexander

* Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Gisele Shaw