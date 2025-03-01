TJ Wilson Compares Drew McIntyre to Bret Hart in 1997

– During a recent appearance on Counted Out With Mike and Tyler, WWE producer TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) praised the work of WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre. Wilson spoke about how McIntyre’s current heel character reminds him of Bret Hart in 1997.

He said on McIntyre (via Fightful), “At the moment, the guy that is reminding me of 97 Bret is Drew McIntyre. This last year, maybe year and a half, he’s reminding me of that 97 Bret Hart in a very good way.” Wilson continued, “97 Bret Hart might be my favorite wrestler of all time.”

Drew McIntyre is set for action later tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber. He’ll be competing in the men’s Chamber match against CM Punk, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. The winner will go on to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is set for later tonight at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.