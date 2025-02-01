TJP Says He’d Love To Do NJPW Character In WWE

TJP believes that his NJPW character The Aswang would have potential in a WWE run. TJP had a run in WWE from 2016 to 2019 and in NJPW he has introduced The Aswang, a character based off an evil shapeshifter in Filipino lore. He appeared on Straight Talk Wrestling for a new interview and during the conversation he spoke about how the character could have fun interactions with horror-esque monsters in WWE like the Wyatt Sicks, Finn Balor’s Demon persona and more.

“They have a few monsters on the roster, they got some red mist on the roster, they got some spooky people on the roster,” TJP said (per Fightful). “Who knows? Maybe they need one more. If it were up to me, everybody would be a scary, spooky monster. But that’s just me [laughs].”

He continued, “But yeah, I would love to do it. There’s a lot of things I would love to do, even in regards to the crossover of artistic connection. I would love for The Aswang to wrestle The Demon. I would love for The Aswang to wrestle Shinsuke [Nakamura] as this Ronin samurai. I would love for The Aswang to play a part in the Wyatt Sicks or whatever. There’s a lot of cool things that I think would be fun to do. But we’ll see. We’ll see how it goes. But yes, I would love to do it.”

TJP has also noted that he feels like WWE doesn’t need him right now.