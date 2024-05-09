TKO’s Andrew Schleimer Says Company Got ‘Meaningful’ Site Fee For WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 will take place in Las Vegas, and TKO’s CFO says that the company got a “meaningful” site fee and more for hosting the event there. Andrew Schleimer spoke on TKO’s Q1 earnings call about bringing next year’s big PPV to Las Vegas, noting that it came with a lot of incentives.

“As we have stressed, site fees are a key area of focus for us,” Schleimer said (per Fightful). “This event includes a meaningful payment, as well as other cash and non-cash incentives.”

WrestleMania 41 will on April 19th and 20th, 2025 in Allegiant Stadium.