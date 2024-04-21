– TNA Wrestling released a medical report following last night’s TNA Rebellion event. Gia Miller noted in the video that Eric Young and Brian Myers are not medically cleared following last night’s event.

According to Miller, Young suffered a severe laceration to his ear at last night’s show and went to a local plastic surgeon to have his ear reattached. Young suffered the injury during his Full Metal Mayhem Match against Kazarian, which Kazarian won.

Miller also stated that Myers suffered “an undetermined shoulder injury” and needs to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. During Rebellion, Myers teamed with Eddie Kingston to defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven).

Miller also said that Alex Hammerstone passed all concussion protocols and is medically cleared for in-ring action. TNA still has Impact TV tapings scheduled for later tonight at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada.