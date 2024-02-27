– Earlier today, TNA Wrestling parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment named Andy Schuon as the new President of AXS TV and HDNET Movies. Schuon has proved worked as an executive at MTV, VH1, Warner Bros. Records, Universal Music Group, Live Nation, and elsewhere. You can view the full announcement from Anthem Sports below:

ANDY SCHUON NAMED PRESIDENT OF AXS TV & HDNET MOVIES NETWORKS

Schuon Brings Decades of Experience to the Role, After Having Served as a Top Executive at Influential Music & Entertainment Companies Including MTV, VH1, REVOLT Media, CBS Radio, KROQ-FM Los Angeles, Warner Bros. Records, Universal Music Group, Live Nation, and More

LOS ANGELES (February 27, 2024) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc. announced today that celebrated brand builder Andy Schuon has been appointed President of its widely distributed AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES television networks.

As President, Schuon will oversee all aspects of AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES. With decades of experience developing and leading some of the world’s biggest music and entertainment brands, and specifically as the head of programming or Chief Executive Officer of six cable networks—three of which he founded, Schuon is uniquely qualified to unlock the growth potential of AXS TV and HDNET Movies as platforms.

“Andy Schuon is a true trailblazer in this industry, and a driving force behind many definitive pop culture landmarks that have left an indelible impact throughout the world,” said Leonard Asper, President & CEO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment. “His reputation as a legendary brand builder is well-earned, and his breadth of expertise will be vital in ushering in an important era for both AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES.”

Over the years, Schuon, known for his passion for innovation and disruption, has significantly shaped the pop culture landscape. He is the co-founder of REVOLT MEDIA & TV, one of the most successful independently owned music and television brands. Schuon was Executive Vice President & General Manager of Warner Bros. Records, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming & Production for MTV, MTV2, and VH1 where he was the Executive Producer the VMAs, MTV Movie Awards, and created the first celebrity reality show “Rodman World Tour” with Dennis Rodman. In a massive programming stunt, Schuon moved MTV out of Times Square and into a summer rental: the MTV Beach House, a franchise that lifted ratings for the entire network and created extraordinary revenue every summer for years through integrated marketing opportunities and sponsorships.

As Chief Digital Officer and President, Artist Services, for Ticketmaster and Live Nation, Schuon guided strategy and management of digital assets, investments, and partnerships. He was President of Programming & Marketing for CBS Radio, where notably he oversaw the execution of the biggest single-client advertising deal in radio history, and spearheaded content and audience strategy for CBS Radio’s network of 185 stations across major markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. As founder and Chief Executive Officer at Pressplay, later known as Napster, Schuon played a crucial role in fundamentally changing how consumers access music online.

“Len Asper and I have been talking about the opportunity to leverage the reach of AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES for some time. I was thrilled when he asked me to lead these networks, and take them to new heights and new platforms” Schuon said. “Connecting content, especially music related programming, with audiences has been my life’s work. At a time when music moves at the speed of social media, we are uniquely qualified to be the voice of record in the video presentation of music across all platforms.”