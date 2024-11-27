wrestling / News

TNA News: Spanish YouTube Channel Launched, Most Out of Control No DQ Matches

November 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Spanish YouTube Image Credit: TNA

– TNA has launched a Spanish-language YouTube channel. The company announced the news on Wednesday, writing on Twitter:

“BREAKING: TNA has launched a Spanish language YouTube channel that will be updated with regular highlights from 2024 as well as classic TNA matches and moments.

Subscribe and start watching here: https://youtube.com/@TNAEnEspañol”

– The company also posted a new video to their English YouTube account looking at their “most out of control” No DQ matches:

