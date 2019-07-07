Tokyo Joshi Pro Results 7.7.19: Princess Cup Tournament Finals, More

Tokyo Joshi Pro results from Tokyo, Japan at KFC Hall on 7/7/19 (per Wrestling With Demons) live on DDT Universe.

A young lady named Izumi was introduced to the crowd. She said she is training and will make her debut on the 8/25/19 show at Korakuen Hall.

Tonight’s show is the semifinals and finals of the TOKYO Princess Cup Tournament.

* Pom Harajuku vs. Mina Shirakawa: Shirakawa got the pin after a DDT in an even match up.

* Yuna Manase vs. Yuka Sakazaki in a TPC semifinal match: Manase got the pin to advance to the finals with the Suzuki Dynamic.

* Natsumi Maki vs. Mizuki in a TPC semifinal match: Mizuki got the pin to advance after a few cradle and roll up reversal attempts between the two.

* Yuki Kamifuku, Himawari Unagi, and Mahiro Kiryu vs. Nodoka Tenma, YUMI, and Raku: Tenma pinned Kiryu after the Killswitch.

* Sakisama and Misao vs. Yuki Aino and Mirai Maiumi: Sakisama pinned Manami after the Academy Awards. After the match, Sakisama and Misao mocked Aino. Tenma was at ringside as a corner woman and she had enough of the insults. She bit Sakisama on the arm then stormed out of the ring with Aino.

Intermission

* Miyu Yamashita, Maki Itoh, and Miu Watanabe vs. Shoko Nakajima, Rika Tatsumi, and Hikari Noa: Nakajima pinned Watanabe with a Northern Lights Suplex.

* TOKYO Princess Cup Tournament Finals: Yuna Manase vs. Mizuki: Mizuki got the pin after a diving double stomp followed up with Suzuki Special. Very dramatic closing few minutes. Mizuki hit the double stomp to the back on Manase but Manase grabbed her by the leg as she tried to go back to the top with the follow up double stomp to the gut. Manase tombstoned her. Manase tried to rush her in the corner with a big boot but missed and Mizuki gave her a backstabber.

Shoko Nakajima came in the ring after the match before Mizuki had the chance to talk and celebrate. She congratulated Mizuki but said she didn’t think she would be the winner. She said she will defend the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title against Mizuki in Osaka (7/28 show).

Mizuki thanked everyone for the support and said she can believe in herself now.