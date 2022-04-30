Tom Hannifan on How Josh Alexander’s Title Win Is an Analogy for Impact Wrestling as a Whole

– Impact Wrestling announcer Tom Hannifan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and he discussed Josh Alexander winning the Impact World title from Moose at the Rebellion event. Hannifan stated the following on the moment (via Fightful):

“I think the beauty of what happened at Rebellion was that Josh was this analogy for the company in a lot of ways. I said it on the broadcast that he worked 17 years to become World Champion. That was taken away from him at Bound For Glory, and you have to rebuild yourself. He rebuilt himself in this six-month span to prove that he could be World Champion legitimately. I think it’s an analogy for IMPACT Wrestling just because this is a company that has had some fantastic times, was innovative in its heyday, has had some challenges, I think everyone will acknowledge that within IMPACT Wrestling. The pandemic was difficult for IMPACT Wrestling and companies all over the world. But it’s the courage and tenacity of the people in IMPACT Wrestling that keep this thing moving forward now for 20 years. That is no small feat. So I think it was emotional, obviously for Josh. It was emotional for us on commentary and for the entire company.”