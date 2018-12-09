Tommaso Ciampa Cuts Promo at NXT Event, Says He’s a ‘God of Wrestling’

– Tommaso Ciampa cut a promo at this weekend’s NXT live event in St. Paul, Minnesota calling himself “a god of professional wrestling.” You can see video of the promo below, in which he talks about how he has driven NXT to new levels of success.

“Every time I share this ring with [Velveteen Dream] it reminds me just how damn good he is and every time I beat him, it reminds me I am what I say I am,” Ciampa said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m the greatest damn sports entertainer of all-time. But that really doesn’t matter, because what matters is numbers. Last year, when I was on the shelf and NXT came to this very building, they had 600 less people paying tickets and that says the damn champ is a draw! Everywhere I go, since returning to this ring eight months ago, think about that, eight months! I’ve been only back for eight months and think of everything that Tommaso Ciampa has accomplished. I am a god of professional wrestling. You should worship every step I take and every word that comes out of my mouth. I am what carries this brand. I single-handedly turned NXT into the ‘A Show.’ I’ll give it up to each and every performer in the back, night and night, giving their all to you. The facts though remain the same, I’m the guy who holds on to ‘Goldy.’ I’m the guy who holds the most coveted title in all of sports entertainment, that’s because I deserve it! Nobody deserves it more than me. Everyone back there likes to go around and hashtag ‘we are NXT,’ newsflash, I am NXT!”