Tommaso Ciampa Looks Back on His First Smackdown Appearance With The Undertaker, Reveals His Dream Matchups

– Sportskeeda and Rick Ucchino recently interviewed NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa before a live event in Columbus, Ohio. Below are some highlights.

Tommaso Ciampa on his Smackdown segment with The Undertaker in 2005: “At the time, I 100% did not realize what I was doing. Like now, I mean – if somebody told me tomorrow, ‘Hey you’re going to go and do a thing with The Undertaker’ – the scope and the magnitude of it would be weighing on my shoulders. I would understand what type of opportunity it was. The next time I appeared on SmackDown, and I might be wrong someone might correct it, I think was Johnny (Gargano) and I tagging vs. Cesaro and Sheamus. And that is like 2019, before surgery. So 14 years later. If you told me in 2005 you’re doing this thing with the Undertaker, but you’re not coming back into this ring for 14 years. I don’t know if I would have stuck around for that.”

Ciampa on his dream matchups and opponents: “I don’t have many like dream dream scenarios or matches. I mean like him (Undertaker) and Edge and Randy (Orton) and Rey Mysterio are like four guys that always come to mind.”