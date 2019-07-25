wrestling / News

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Reflects on Anniversary Of NXT Title Win, Hell in a Cell Pre-Sale

July 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tommaso CIampa NXT WWE

– Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter on Thursday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his NXT Championship win, and vowed to be there again. Ciampa posted the following:

– The pre-sale for Hell in a Cell is currently ongoing at Ticketmaster using the pre-sale code HIAC19. The show takes place on October 6th from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

