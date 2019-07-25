WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Reflects on Anniversary Of NXT Title Win, Hell in a Cell Pre-Sale

– Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter on Thursday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his NXT Championship win, and vowed to be there again. Ciampa posted the following:

One year ago today: The Greatest NXT Champion of All Time was crowned. The single greatest day of my career… until I overcome neck surgery and reclaim the Title that I never lost. Then that moment will become the new single greatest day of my career. CIAMPA. GOLDIE. 2X.

🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/gZYmKX3CB9 — CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) July 25, 2019

– The pre-sale for Hell in a Cell is currently ongoing at Ticketmaster using the pre-sale code HIAC19. The show takes place on October 6th from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.