WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Reflects on Anniversary Of NXT Title Win, Hell in a Cell Pre-Sale
– Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter on Thursday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his NXT Championship win, and vowed to be there again. Ciampa posted the following:
One year ago today: The Greatest NXT Champion of All Time was crowned.
The single greatest day of my career…
until I overcome neck surgery and reclaim the Title that I never lost. Then that moment will become the new single greatest day of my career.
CIAMPA. GOLDIE. 2X.
🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/gZYmKX3CB9
— CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) July 25, 2019
– The pre-sale for Hell in a Cell is currently ongoing at Ticketmaster using the pre-sale code HIAC19. The show takes place on October 6th from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
