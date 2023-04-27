Tommy Dreamer Hopes Pretty Deadly Are Drafted to WWE Main Roster

The WWE Draft starts tomorrow on WWE Smackdown, and Tommy Dreamer wants to see NXT stars Pretty Deadly called up. The duo were apparently written off NXT TV at this week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ when they lost a Trunk Match to Tony D’Angelo and Stacks, who apparently threw them off a pier and made then sleep with the fishes to close the show. Dreamer weighed in on the tag team’s future and more on Busted Open Radio, and you can see a couple of highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Pretty Deadly’s future: “Pretty Deadly can show up on WWE television and I would like to see them with a manager to help them [and] guide them.”

On Bron Breakker and Cora Jade being ready for a call-up: “Based on a picture alone that they posted, I said, ‘This duo has it. I would bring them up together as heels, as this like, ‘Hey, we’re young, we’re the ‘it’ couple, we’re everything you want to be and we’re taking over the WWE.'”