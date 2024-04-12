Tommy Dreamer Says Rhea Ripley Is Jade Cargill’s Ultimate Money Match

Jade Cargill made her weekly WWE TV in-ring debut this week, and Tommy Dreamer sees money in her vs. Rhea Ripley. Cargill competed in her first singles match in WWE on Raw where she crushed Chelsea Green following her win alongside Bianca Belair and Naomi over Damage CTRL at WrestleMania. Dreamer spoke about the notion of Cargill vs. Ripley, the WWE Women’s World Champion, on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Cargill’s potential opponents: “The ultimate money with her is her versus Rhea, but that’s why I say, she has to go through everybody to get to Rhea Ripley. Another match I would probably want to see at SummerSlam … have her first title [shot] at a marquee place. Whether she wins it or she loses it, that is going to be the bigger business. But you could put different people in her path. She could literally dominate the entire division.”

On where Cargill could go in the Draft: “For Jade, I want to see her on Fox [on Smackdown]. I want to see her on USA [on Raw]. I want to continue this build because she is everything … I praise this woman for her time she’s in the business [and] what she has created about herself.”