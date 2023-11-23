Tommy Dreamer Thinks Xia Li Needs To ‘Go Away’ For A While

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer spoke about the future of WWE’s Xia Li after her losses to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria on this past week’s WWE RAW and NXT. He noted that it might be best for her to “go away” to rebuild.

He said: “I think she needs to go to ‘SmackDown,’ have a loss, and then go away to rebuild. Because where do you go with a character that got this call-up, because that’s what it is still perceived as, it’s a call-up, and you lose. And then you go back to where it started, and there is an actual better build for your match with the woman [reigning ‘NXT’ Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria], and then you lose again. Also, she lost to an injured woman. She lost to someone who was attacked, so someone who wasn’t on her game. So what do you do with this character to say that this character is a badass fighter? It’s hard to rebuild somebody like that as opposed to just going away.“