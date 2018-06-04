Tomoaki Honma Returning to The Ring on June 23rd

It was announced at Sunday’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors event that former IWGP Tag Team Champion Tomoaki Honma will make his in ring return to NJPW on June 23rd. It will likely be in a tag match with long time tag team partner Togi Makabe. Honma has been out of action since March of 2017, taking a draping DDT from Jado in a tag team match. He suffered a severe cervical vertebrae injury, and had to undergo a lot of physical therapy to recover. There were reports back in November that he was training for a return.