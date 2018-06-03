Csonka’s NJPW BOTSJ Night Thirteen Review 6.03.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Block A Match: ACH defeated Tiger Mask @ 8:33 via pin [**¾]

– Block A Match: Kanemaru defeated BUSHI @ 9:30 via pin [**¾]

– Block B Match: Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Chris Sabin @ 11:01 via submission [***½]

– Block B Match: Desperado defeated Dragon Lee @ 12:45 via pin [***¼]

– Block A Match: Will Ospreay defeated Flip Gordon @ 19:40 via pin [****¼]

– Block A Match: Taiji Ishimori defeated Yoh @ 15:00 via submission [****]

– Block B Match: Sho defeated Marty Scurll @ 20:34 via pin [****]

– Block B Match: Hiromu Takahashi defeated KUSHIDA @ 24:15 via submission [****½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can read my night one review at this link.

– You can read my night two review at this link.

– You can read my night three review at this link.

– You can read my night four review at this link.

– You can read my night five review at this link.

– You can read my night six review at this link.

– You can read my night seven review at this link.

– You can read my night eight review at this link.

– You can read my night nine review at this link.

– You can read my night ten review at this link.

– You can read my night eleven review at this link.

– You can read my night twelve review at this link.

BACK TO LIVE ACTON FINALLY!

Looking forward to the #TripleThreat this week with the return @BartenderDave74 and the first appearance from one of my favourite wrestling reviewers / writers @LarryCsonka411 from @411mania! — Sunday Night's Main Event (@SNMEradio) May 31, 2018

– Kevin Kelly & Chase Owens are on commentary.

Block A Match: ACH (2-4) vs. Tiger Mask (3-3) : ACH is sporting a Tiger Mask mask to the ring. They lock up and work to the ropes and break. ACH picks up the pace, but gets sent to the floor and pulls Tiger out with him and lays in chops. ACH then ends up chopping the post as Tiger moves and back in they go. Tiger now lays in kicks, and then stomps on the hand of ACH. ACH fires back and misses a second rope splash. More kicks by Tiger follow and he covers for 2. He starts working on the arm, laying in kicks and grounding ACH. ACH hits a desperation lariat for 2. ACH teases a tiger driver, but Tiger fights it off and ACH then lays in chops and hits a top rope frog splash for 2. The tiger driver follows by ACH for 2. ACH now looks for a tiger suplex, Tiger escapes and he hits the tiger driver for 2. They trade chops; Tiger attacks with kicks and takes ACH up top. ACH tries to fight him off, they trade strikes and Tiger hits the butterfly superplex for a good near fall. ACH counters the tiger suplex into a cradle for the win. ACH defeated Tiger Mask @ 8:33 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good and fun mirror match, with ACH channeling his brief run as Tiger Mask W vs. the real thing. The win meant a lot to ACH judging by his post match reaction as they embraced. ACH had a good tournament and Tiger Mask felt really motivated throughout.

Block A Match: BUSHI (3-3) vs. Kanemaru (2-4) : BUSHI turns the tables on Kanemaru and attacks him before the bell sends him to the floor and Kanemaru pulls Oka in the way and BUSHI hits him with a suicide dive. He then uses the young boys as weapons to attack BUSHI as they brawl on the floor. BUSHI beats the count and Kanemaru works a camel clutch. He follows with a DDT on the floor. BUSHI again beats the count, and Kanemaru cuts him off and grounds him with a head scissors. BUSHI fights and makes the ropes. BUSHI battles back with the shirt choke and neck breaker. They trade strikes, and BUSHI hits a head scissors. He follows with kicks and a missile dropkick. Kanemaru counters the neck breaker and hits a sloppy counter into a DDT and then a reverse DDT. Kanemaru follows with a clothesline and BUSHI cuts him off with an enziguri and suicide dive. BUSHI rolls him back in and hits the fisherman’s neck breaker for 2. Kanemaru counters the code breaker and we get a ref bump. Whiskey mist is blocked and BUSHI mist him and gets the backslide for 2. BUSHI to the ropes and the MX is blocked by the ref, whiskey mist and deep impact finishes it. Kanemaru defeated BUSHI @ 9:30 via pin [**¾] We had the usual Kanemaru shenanigans, but it was pretty good overall and they had a hot and receptive crowd.

Block B Match: Ryusuke Taguchi (2-4) vs. Chris Sabin (3-3) : They lock up and work into some back and forth and into a stand off. Sabin looks to work the arm; Taguchi tries to counter out and makes it worse. He escapes and picks up the pace, making Sabin run the ropes until Sabin hits a dropkick and then an apron PK. Back in and Sabin hits a high cross for 2. Sabin goes back to the arm, and then into a version of the octopus stretch and a cradle for 2. Sabin follows with a slam and stomps away at Taguchi. Sabin now grounds the action, but Taguchi makes the ropes. Sabin continues to work the arm, keeping Taguchi grounded. Taguchi fights to his feet, but Sabin cuts him off immediately. Sabin avoids an ass attack, but Taguchi gets him on the rebound. He knocks him to the floor and hit the step up high cross to the floor. Back in and Taguchi springboards in, Sabin avoids and to the floor he goes and Taguchi wipes him put with a tope. Back in and Taguchi springboards in with an ass attack and covers for 2. Sabin counters dodon into a cradle for 2. The trade clotheslines and work into a double down. They trade strikes; Sabin hits a knee strike and enziguri, and then a running boot. They work up top, and Sabin hits a RANA and then a missile dropkick. The big lariat follows for a great near fall. Taguchi counters out of the cradle shock into a cradle for 2. Taguchi counters another cradle into one of his own for 2. The ankle lock follows, Sabin counters into a cradle for 2 but Taguchi keeps the hold. Sabin ties to escape, but Taguchi hits dodon for a near fall and right back to the ankle lock. Sabin taps. Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Chris Sabin @ 11:01 via submission [***½] This was very good and easily the best thing on the show so far. Sabin controlled most of the way, but Taguchi had great fight spots, and overcame in the end. This was really slick and clean, and just a ton of fun as they worked very well together. Sabin had a really strong tournament, which was so great to see.

Block B Match: Dragon Lee (3-3) vs. Desperado (2-4) : Lee is all fired up and attacks before the bell and hits a big dive. He hits another and the crowd is lit for this. Lee now lays the boots to him on the floor, and back in, Lee grounds the action. Desperado begs off and dumps Lee to the floor. Lee back in and takes Desperado to the floor and follows. Desperado gets achier and lays him out. Desperado then shoots him into the chairs and attacks with more chair shots. Desperado now starts working over the taped up left knee of Lee, posting him several times. Back in and Desperado takes him up top and tries to rip Lee’s mask off. Desperado pulls him into the tree of WHOA, hits a charge and they trade corner attacks and trade strikes. Lee hits a knee strike but Desperado hits a big lariat. Lee then catches him with a snap German. He fires up with strikes, pummeling Desperado in the corner and follows with the hesitation dropkick. The back breaker follows and he starts ripping at Desperado’s mask. Lee takes him up top and follows. They trade strikes and Lee looks for the double stomp but Desperado suplexes him off. Lee then hits the dropkick and takes him back up top. The double stomp follows as Desperado’s mask comes off due to it being so ripped apart. Desperado counters out and hits a big spinebuster for 2. The stretch muffler follows, but Lee makes the ropes. Desperado hits Guitarra de Angel for 2. Lee fights back and gets a sleeper, and into a suplex. Desperado counters into a cradle and that gets 2. Low blow by Desperado and Desperado cradles Lee for the win. Desperado defeated Dragon Lee @ 12:45 via pin [***¼] This was a good back and forth match with a ton of heat thanks to the use of the mask ripping, but the finish was really flat.

– Post match, Desperado rips off Lee’s mask.

– The recently married Honma arrives and announces his return will take place on June 23rd!

Block A Match: Will Ospreay (4-2) vs. Flip Gordon (3-3) : They lock up, working to the ropes and we get a clean break. They work into some back and forth and into a stalemate. They pick up the pace; Gordon does his wacky handstand spot and sends Ospreay to the floor. They both tease dives and we end in a stand off. They shake hands and Gordon hits a dropkick. He follows with chops and works over Ospreay in the corner. The PK and standing moonsault gets 2. The suplex follows and that gets 2. Gordon misses the back handspring elbow and Ospreay cuts him off with the corner dropkick. Ospreay lays in uppercuts, and works over Gordon in the corner. Ospreay then follows with chops. Ospreay now grounds things, working some submissions on the arm, bending Gordon in ways he shouldn’t go. Ospreay keeps it grounded, Gordon fades, but then starts firing up and gets to his feet. They work into a fun series of counters until Gordon cuts him off. Gordon takes control and hits a missile dropkick. Ospreay counters out of Samoan pop, but Gordon hits a springboard spear for 2. Ospreay hits an enziguri and 619. He heads up top and Gordon cuts him off with an enziguri, sending Ospreay to the floor. Ospreay flies back in with the springboard forearm for 2. Ospreay fires away with kicks, Gordon calls him on for more, and Ospreay keep slaying in kicks. Gordon wants more, catches the kick but Ospreay drops him with a forearm. Gordon counters storm breaker and hits a knee strike and PELE. Gordon fires up and runs into a Spanish fly! They trade strikes now, dropping the elbow pads, and lighting each other up. Gordon hits Samoan pop and the running shooting star press, but Ospreay cuts him off as he heads up top with Cheeky Nandos. Ospreay pulls him up top and they battle for position, Gordon hits kinder surprise and Ospreay falls to the floor and Gordon wipe shim out with a double springboard dive. Back in and Gordon hits a corkscrew moonsault off the second rope for 2. Gordon hits a spin kick, but Ospreay counters into a cutter. Ospreay fights to his feet, Gordon hits knee strikes and Ospreay counters with a reverse suplex. The Robinson special connects and the Oscutter is cut off with a superkick. Gordon looks to springboard in, he gets cut off and Ospreay hits the draping shooting star press for a great near fall! Ospreay hits a superkick and Essex destroyer, but Gordon kicks out! Ospreay takes Gordon up top, follows him up and Ospreay looks for storm breaker, Gordon fights him off and they trade strikes up top. Ospreay then hits the Oscutter out of mid air and the storm breaker finishes it. Will Ospreay defeated Flip Gordon @ 19:40 via pin [****¼] This was an absolutely great match, and easily Gordon’s best on the tournament. This was filled with great back and forth action that played to the strengths of both and it was completely believable that Gordon could win. He had a good tournament, but after that performance, Gordon ensured future NJPW bookings. The match was just so much fun, had a hot crowd and flat out delivered. This was maybe the most complete Gordon singles performance I’ve seen from him. I loved this.

Block A Match: Taiji Ishimori (4-2) vs. Yoh (3-3) : If Ishimori wins here, he wins the block, as he previously beat Ospreay. They work into some fast paced back and forth; Yoh takes Ishimori to the floor and hits a tope. Back in and Yoh makes repeated covers for 2. He follows with strikes, and Ishimori picks up the pace and hits the seated senton. Ospreay is out to watch. Ishimori takes over and then talks shit to Ospreay, who takes a seat at ringside. Back in and Ishimori hits a standing moonsault for 2. Ishimori chokes out Yoh, and follows with chops. He then grounds the action, and Yoh fights and makes the ropes. Ishimori follows with more chops, misses the double knees and Yoh hits a dragon screw. Yoh follows with an enziguri, double stomp and neck breaker for 2. Ishimori cuts him off with a head scissors, sending Yoh to the floor and Ishimori hits the golden triangle to the floor. Back in and Ishimori covers for 2. The rolling DVD and shining wizard follows for 2. Ishimori locks on a crossface, Ospreay tries to rally Yoh, who makes the ropes. Yoh fights off bloody cross, but Ishimori hits a dropkick and back handspring kick for 2. Yoh hits a desperation superkick for the double down. They struggle to their feet, and trade strikes. Yoh is fired up now, they continue to trade and Ishimori gets pissed and starts pummeling Yoh. Ishimori takes him up top, but Yoh slides out, Ishimori rakes the eyes, but Yoh hits an enziguri and heads back up top. The superplex and falcon arrow follows as Yoh does the deal for a great near fall; the crowd is really getting into this. Ishimori cuts him off with a knee strike, hits the lung blower and covers for 2. Ishimori looks to finish it, pulls Yoh up for bloody cross but Yoh counters into a backslide for 2. The cradle follows for 2 again! Ishimori counters the O’Connor roll into a crossface, Yoh fights with all he has left but Ishimori rolls him back center ring and Yoh taps! Taiji Ishimori defeated Yoh @ 15:00 via submission [****] This was an absolutely great match, easily Yoh’s best showing in the tournament. It had a great layout, a great crowd and a ton of drama down the stretch as Yoh was fighting with al he had as Ospreay tried to rally him on to victory, not only because he wanted to win the block, but because Yoh is his CHOAS stalemate. Yoh’s crafty roll ups and counters played well and the crowd was fully invested in him as he had been portrayed as the underdog the entire tournament. He’d been so close in so many matches, and it was due to that the crowd bought into him so much. Sho had over shadowed Yoh most of this tournament, but Yoh really stepped up here. This was great,

Block B Match: Marty Scurll (4-2) vs. Sho (2-4) : This is a first time singles match. They lock up; Sho looks to ground things, but Scurll starts attacking the arm and gets to his feet. Scurll works into some slick counters, and escapes with ease. Sho quickly pulls an arm bar, but Scurll looks for a chicken wing on the escape and then lays in strikes. He dumps Sho and hits the apron superkick. Scurll lays in chops on the floor and then slams Sho on the apron. Back in and Scurll lays the boots to Sho, and starts attacking the arm. Scurll continues to control, laying in chops and then chokes out Sho in the ropes. Scurll now locks on a sharpshooter, but Sho makes the ropes. Scurll now works a Gory special, and then slams Sho to the buckles and sets him up top. Scurll follows him up and follows with the superplex for 2. Sho fires up and hits a desperation spear. E follows with clotheslines and takes control. Scurll fights of a German, but Sho cuts him off and sends him to the floor. Sho starts attacking the arm, and back in, Sho hits a backstabber and locks on the arm bar. Scurll struggles and just makes the ropes. Sho follows with elbows to the arm but Scurll lays in uppercuts and the superkick. Scurll then hits the brainbuster for a good near fall. Scurll now picks up Sho and slaps him around. Sho fires up and dares Scurll to slap him again, and he starts firing back with big forearm strikes and they trade center ring. They trade clotheslines and drop to their knees and now both are down. They get back to their feet; Scurll attacks the arm, and gets a cradle for 2. Sho turns him inside out with a lariat and teases shock arrow, Scurll fights him off, but Sho hits a piledriver for 2. Scurll now gets the finger break spot and hits a knee strike. He now stomps the shit out of Sho, but Sho fires up and Scurll gets the umbrella, blocked and Sho tosses it away. The last ride back stabber follows for 2. Scurll fights off shock arrow by attacking the hands, and hits a lariat for 2. Scurll looks for a chicken wing, but Sho counters into a rear naked choke. He then hits a German for 2. Back to the choke for Sho, Scurll escapes attacking the hands, but Sho hangs on and Scurll starts climbing the ropes and plunges backwards off the ropes to break the hold. Scurll now looks for chicken wing again, transitions to elbows, and Sho is fading. Scurll now gets the chicken wing. Sho fires up and escapes and hits shock arrow and Scurll is done! Sho defeated Marty Scurll @ 20:34 via pin [****] This was a great match, and a huge win for Sho as Scurll is extremely over and looked at as a big star in the division. Marty was really great here, working with that vicious side he has ands saves for bigger matches. Sho continued to impress, using a mix of his power game and submission work, but his selling was also really great here. They had the crowd the entire time, worked a smart pace, and created great drama in terms of who would come out on top. I had previously commented on how Sho feels very similar to KUSHIDA in terms of style, which he does, but he also brings a power element to the division, which no one else has right now. Both guys were really great here and Sho continues to show why many think he’s a future ace.

Block B Match: KUSHIDA (4-2) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (4-2) : Scurll is now out of contention, and the winner of this match moves onto the finals. They work a slow beginning, locking up and battling for position. They now get chippy and keep battling for position here. They pick up the pace and KUSHIDA takes it to the floor and hits a top rope cannonball! Back in and KUSHIDA covers for 2. The crowd exploded on that sot of fire after the methodical beginning. KUSHIDA grounds things, looking to work the arm. KUSHIDA focuses in on the arm, but Takahashi makes the ropes. KUSHIDA starts to lay in kicks to the arm but Takahashi cuts him off with a German and follows with John Woooooooo off the apron. Back in they go and Takahashi lays in chops. The clothesline and sliding dropkick gets 2. KUSHIDA fires back, but it doesn’t phase Takahashi. Takahashi locks on the tarantula, and heads up top for the senton attack for 2. He then grounds the action, KUSHIDA fights out, and hits the cartwheel dropkick. The enziguri follows, and hits the flatliner to the buckles. Takahashi fights off back to he future, but KUSHIDA attacks the arm. Takahashi fights out, and hits a RANA into the triangle, but KUSHIDA counters out into an arm bar attempt. He gets it but Takahashi makes the ropes. KUSHIDA dropkicks the arm, but runs into a powerbomb for 2 by Takahashi. They work into counters, and Takahashi hits the suplex into the buckles. KUSHIDA is down, Takahashi now takes him up top but KUSHIDA cuts him off and attacks the arm. Takahashi escapes, but KUSHIDA now hits divorce court off of the ropes. KUSHIDA follows with the hover board lock; Takahashi is trapped center ring, but starts to fight out. KUSHIDA rolls him back center, but Takahashi hits dynamite plunger and both men are down; great counter spot. The crowd is hot for this. They trade strikes as we’ve past 20-minutes, Takahashi smiles as they continue to trade big strikes and KUSHIDA drops to the mat. They continue to throw, rocking each other, and KUSHIDA attacks the arm and Takahashi hits a superkick into the triangle choke. KUSHIDA keeps fighting, rolling, and now tries to power Takahashi up. he fades and the ref checks on him, but KUSHIDA is still alive. He manages to fight and make the ropes. Takahashi now fucking kills him with a piledriver, locks back on the triangle and KUSHIDA fades again and taps! Hiromu Takahashi defeated KUSHIDA @ 24:15 via submission [****½] This was an excellent main event, and another tremendous addition to their rivalry. They started slow, working a lock up for nearly five minutes, which may sound boring, but was worked with so much intensity that it worked very well. From there, they escalated the action, intensity, and drama, playing off of their past matches and creating an amazing atmosphere. The rivalry between the two has created some great matches, and they used every bit of that here to create an epic B block final. The closing stretch was intense, dramatic and was a fitting conclusion to their latest match and the block portion of the tournament. This was one of the top two matches of the entire tournament.

– Ishimori arrives and comes face to face with his opponent for tomorrow.

– The finals are tomorrow, featuring Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi. Join me for live coverage tomorrow at 5:30AM ET!

BLOCK A:

* BLOCK WINNER – Taiji Ishimori: (5-2) 10pts.

* Will Ospreay: (5-2) 10pts.

* YOH: (3-4) 6pts.

* Kanemaru: (3-4) 6pts.

* BUSHI: (3-4) 6pts.

* Flip Gordon: (3-4) 6pts.

* ACH: (3-4) 6pts.

* Tiger Mask: (3-4) 6pts.

BLOCK B:

* BLOCK WINNER – Hiromu Takahashi: (5-2) 10pts.

* KUSHIDA: (4-3) 8pts.

* Marty Scurll: (4-3) 8pts.

* Desperado: (3-4) 6pts.

* Dragon Lee: (3-4) 6pts.

* Ryusuke Taguchi: (3-4) 6pts.

* Chris Sabin: (3-4) 6pts.

* SHO: (3-4) 6pts.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”