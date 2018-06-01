Csonka’s NJPW BOTSJ Night Eleven Review 5.31.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Block A Match: BUSHI defeated Flip Gordon @ 12:00 via pin [***]

– Block A Match: Taiji Ishimori defeated ACH @ 12:05 via pin [***¼]

– Block A Match: Will Ospreay defeated Tiger Mask @ 12:00 via pin [***]

– Block A Match: Yoh defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru @ 16:35 via pin [**¾]

THIS IS A SINGLE CAM, NO COMMENTARY SHOW

BUSHI vs. Flip Gordon : They lock up and work to the ropes. BUSHI breaks clean and takes time to pose. Back to the lock up and they work to the corner, Gordon breaks clean and does some backflips and kip ups to frustrate BUSHI. Gordon hits a 619, but BUSHI cuts him off and dumps him to the floor. BUSHI follows and lays the boots to him. He then works him over with chair shots and chokes him out. Back in and BUSHI works his shirt choke, keeping Gordon grounded. The neck breaker follows for 2. BUSHI keeps things grounded, working a head scissors. Gordon fights and makes the ropes. BUSHI now follows with the draping dropkick and that gets 2. Gordon manages to stun BUSHI off the ropes and follows with a springboard dropkick. BUSHI powders to he floor and Gordon follows with a tope. Back in we go and Gordon looks for Samoan pop, BUSHI counters, but Gordon takes him down and they then fight over a suplex. Superkick by Gordon and Samoan pop follows. The running shooting star press and second rope moonsault connects for 2. Gordon heads up top, but lands on his feet as BUSHI rolls away, tweaks his knee and BUSHI hits a DDT. BUSHI fires back with kicks and hits a missile dropkick. Gordon then battles back, doing the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. They trade strikes, but BUSHI cuts him off and takes Gordon up top. Gordon hits kinder surprise and follows with the 450 but eats knees and BUSHI cradle shim for 2. BUSHI lays in strikes, and they trade center ring. Gordon lays in repeated shots, but BUSHI hits an enziguri and code breaker for 2. BUSHI to the ropes and MX finally finishes Gordon. BUSHI defeated Flip Gordon @ 12:00 via pin [***] This was a good opener, with a nice closing stretch and some fun near falls. Both move to 3-3.

Taiji Ishimori vs. ACH : Former tag partners collide here. ACH desperately needs a win here. Slow beginning as they lock up and work into a stale mate. They pick up the pace and ACH lays in chops and takes Ishimori down. He lays in more chops, but Ishimori cuts him off and hits the seated senton. He grounds the action and works over ACH’s bad shoulder. ACH makes the ropes for the break. Ishimori now just beats him down in the corner, hits an enziguri and sliding German. He covers for 2. Ishimori lays in forearms, but ACH fires back and dumps him to he floor and follows with a suicide dive. He’s favoring the arm, but rolls Ishimori back in. The corner clothesline follows and then follows with a second rope frog splash for 2. Ishimori fights off a German but ACH fights back and hits it anyway for 2. ACH looks to follow up, pulling Ishimori in from the apron and trying for a suplex, but Ishimori attacks the arm to break that. Ishimori look to springboard in but gets cut off by ACH; Ishimori cuts him off with the back handspring kick and both men are down. They trade strikes, working back to their feet. They now light each other up with chops and Ishimori attacks the arm of ACH, but cuts him off with a trip and double stomp. ACH hits the double knees and gut buster for 2. ACH now heads up top, struggling to climb and slowly makes it up. He rips off the arm tape and misses the 450. Ishimori goes John Wooooooo and hits the charging knees and gut buster for 2. Bloody cross finishes it. Taiji Ishimori defeated ACH @ 12:05 via pin [***¼] Ishimori moves to 4-2 and remains in the hunt to win the block, while ACH is out of contention. This was a good back and forth match, with ACH continuing to sell the arm, and both men showing that they knew each other well from their time as a tag team. ACH put in a great effort, but fell to Ishimori, who is now focused on one more win to take the block.

Will Ospreay vs. Tiger Mask : They work into some basic back and forth to begin, Tiger takes early control and they work into a stand off. Ospreay seems impressed with the pep in his opponent’s step tonight. Ospreay then attacks, grounding Tiger and hitting a knee drop for 2. Ospreay follows with uppercuts, but Tiger quickly cuts Ospreay off with a tombstone and Ospreay rolls to the floor, selling the neck. This leads to a countout tease. Ospreay makes it back in and from there, it was mainly Tiger in control, with Ospreay occasionally firing up but being slowed by his neck issue, allowing Tiger to control and look like a viable threat. We get a double down off of kicks, but Ospreay was the first to get to his feet and hit the Robinson special, but missed an Oscutter, allowing Tiger to lock on the arm bar. Ospreay would survive, but Tiger hit the tiger driver and butterfly superplex for a good near fall. Tiger went back to the tombstone, which allowed him to initially take control, but Ospreay countered into storm breaker and picked up the win. Will Ospreay defeated Tiger Mask @ 12:00 via pin [***] Ospreay moves to 4-2 and still has a chance to win the block. Some will run this down as a weak outing for Ospreay, but it was another good match, with a layout that allowed Tiger to take believable control of the match and come off as an actual threat to the champion. It was enjoyable, and exactly what it needed to be, as Ospreay overcomes, but leaves another match banged up, putting an A block win in question.

Yoh vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru : In an absolutely shocking turn of events Kanemaru attacked before the bell and took Yoh to the floor, worked him over and slammed him into a bunch of chairs. This led to a countout tease, and then Kanemaru taking the heat, working a camel clutch and then Kanemaru taking Yoh back to the floor and hitting a DDT to maintain control. Back in and Kanemaru continues to control, hitting a series of DDTS, and continuing to attack the neck as the heat fizzles. Yoh starts to make a comeback, desperately trying to breathe life into this match, hitting a slingshot double stomp and then a neck breaker. Yoh takes Kanemaru to the floor and follows with a tope. Back in and Yoh takes Kanemaru up top and hits the superplex and does the deal with the falcon arrow for a good near fall. Yoh is fired up and looks for the swanton, but missed. They work back up top and Kanemaru hits the DDT off the ropes and then a tornado DDT for 2. Kanemaru then connected with an inverted DDT on the apron, and then hits the whisky mist on Yoh, follows with a low blow, and then hits deep impact for a good near fall. Kanemaru hits a brainbuster, but Yoh kicks out again! Yoh fires away with a superkick and lariat, and then scores with the five star clutch for the win. Yoh defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru @ 16:35 via pin [**¾] Yoh keeps a small hope alive moving to 3-3, while Kanemaru is out of contention. I know that there are a lot of people that still think that Kanemaru is some great worker, and that’s fine; I’m just not one of them. I have found that his BOSJ matches have felt overly long, labored at times, his heat segments bland, and his reliance on cliché heel tactics boring. This ended up pretty good, largely thanks to Yoh’s performance and a fun closing stretch, but I’ve had my fill of Kanemaru singles matches for some time after this ends.

If I have this right: if Ishimori defeats Yoh on Sunday, he will win the block and goes onto the finals. But if Will Ospreay defeats Flip Gordon on Sunday and Yoh defeats Ishimori, then Ospreay goes to the finals. BUT, if Ishimori and Ospreay both lose, then we work into some wild tiebreakers I haven’t had the time to even try to begin to figure out.

BLOCK A:

* Taiji Ishimori: (4-2) 8pts.

* Will Ospreay: (4-2) 8pts.

* YOH: (3-3) 6pts.

* BUSHI: (3-3) 6pts.

* Flip Gordon: (3-3) 6pts.

* Tiger Mask: (3-3) 6pts.

* Kanemaru: (2-4) 4pts.

* ACH: (2-4) 4pts.

BLOCK B:

* Marty Scurll: (3-2) 6pts.

* Dragon Lee: (3-2) 6pts.

* KUSHIDA: (3-2) 6pts.

* Hiromu Takahashi: (3-2) 6pts.

* Desperado: (2-3) 4pts.

* Chris Sabin: (2-3) 4pts.

* Ryusuke Taguchi: (2-3) 4pts.

* SHO: (2-3) 4pts.

