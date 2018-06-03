Csonka’s NJPW BOTSJ Night Twelve Review 6.02.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Block B Match: Chris Sabin defeated Desperado @ 12:15 via pin [**½]

– Block B Match: Marty Scurll defeated Ryusuke Taguchi @ 15:40 via pin [***]

– Block B Match: Hiromu Takahashi defeated Sho @ 16:18 via submission [***¾]

– Block B Match: KUSHIDA defeated Dragon Lee @ 18:20 via pin [****]

THIS IS A SINGLE CAM, NO COMMENTARY SHOW

Chris Sabin vs. Desperado : In a shocking turn of events, Desperado attacks as Sabin makes his entrance and they brawl into the crowd. This leads to Desperado attacking him with chairs and then tossing him into more chairs. They brawl deep into he crowd now, as Desperado continues to do Desperado things. After a solid two minutes in the crowd, we finally work back to the ringside area. Desperado rolls in and we get a countout tease. He casually wedges a chair in the corner, and Sabin barely beats the count. Desperado slams him into the chair, and continues to control as he lays in chops. Desperado keeps a lethargic pacing here; Sabin fires up with rights but is immediately cut off. Desperado lays the boots to him and Sabin finally cuts him off. They battle up top and Sabin hits the superplex and both are down. Sabin makes it to his feet, lays in kicks and hits the tornado DDT. The plancha follows. Sabin then hits the apron PK and sends Desperado into the chairs for some payback. He drags Desperado back ringside and sits him in a chair and then hits an apron cannonball. Back in they go and Sabin hits a big boot and sets Desperado up top. The RANA follows and then Sabin hits a missile dropkick for 2. Sabin looks for cradle shock, but Desperado escapes and uses the ref as a shield and then spears Sabin. They trade strikes, Sabin fires up but Desperado rakes his eyes and hits Guitarra de Angel for 2. Desperado looks for pinche loco, but Sabin fights it off and we get a ref bump. Sabin superkicks the chair into Desperado’s face and covers for 2. The cradle shock finishes. Chris Sabin defeated Desperado @ 12:15 via pin [**½] Not a bad match by any means, but an incredibly flat one, and likely my least favorite Sabin match of the tournament, due to Desperado’s usual bullshit and lacking heat segment.

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Marty Scurll : They play around, stalling and mocking each other to begin. They finally lock up, Marty pulls the hair and work some escapes as Taguchi looks to work the arm. He takes control, grounding Taguchi. Marty picks up the pace and gets a cradle for 2. Taguchi keeps trying to do slick counters like Marty, but Marty just backs off and mocks him. They fist bump and that leads to Marty attacking the hand of Taguchi. Taguchi then misses an ass attack, leading to Marty attacking Taguchi with his ass to show him how it feels. Taguchi to the floor and Marty hits the apron PK. He follows to the floor and lays in rights, keeping control. He event takes some time to celebrate as he beats down Taguchi. Back in and Marty covers for 2. Marty now starts focusing on the arm, grounding Taguchi. The backstabber follows, but Taguchi finally hits the ass attack and knocks Marty to the floor. The step up plancha follows and backing, Taguchi hits a springboard ass attack and tope to wipe out Marty. Back in and Taguchi hits more ass attacks, and covers for 2. Marty starts countering and attacks the knees of Taguchi. Marty takes him up top and Taguchi fights him off but Marty hits an enziguri and follows with a superplex for 2. Taguchi rolls to he floor, and Marty’s apron superkick is blocked as Taguchi gets the ankle lock on the floor. He gets posted as Marty escapes and takes him back in. The tornado DDT follows for 2. Taguchi fires up, but Marty does the finger break to cut him off. Taguchi counters out of the chicken wing with an enziguri and looks for bum a ye, but Marty catches him and locks on the chicken wing. Taguchi counters out, but Marty hits the ghostbuster for a good near fall. Marty gets the umbrella, Taguchi fights him off and gives it to the ref. Superkick by Marty and blocks the low blow and then pulls an Eddie Guerrero before rolling Marty up for 2. The tiger suplex gets 2. Taguchi calla for dodon, but Marty fights out and we get a fucking ref bump. Fuck you Gedo! Taguchi gets the ankle lock, Marty taps, but no ref. Taguchi gets the ref, but Marty looks for the chicken wing; Taguchi fights and counters into an ankle lock. Marty fights a Taguchi rips his boot off, allowing Marty to cradle him for the win in another ode to Eddie Guerrero. Marty Scurll defeated Ryusuke Taguchi @ 15:40 via pin [***] This was a good, fun, back and forth match. Plus, I’m a sucker for the Eddie Guerrero spots. This was just a ton of fun and the “comedy” didn’t drag it down or make it feel out of place.

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Sho : No fucking around here, they get right to work attacking with clotheslines and strikes. Both are fired up as they continue to unload, Sho then cuts off a RANA and they trade strikes. Sho then hits a dropkick, and then takes Takahashi to the floor. He follows and he starts attacking the arm on the floor. Back in and Sho is in control. He grounds Takahashi and then starts worming for an arm bar, but Takahashi makes the ropes. Takahashi dropkicks him to he floor but Sho fights back and dumps him. Takahashi then grabs him off the apron and powerbombs him to the floor. This leads to a count out tease. Back in and Takahashi lays the boots to him and hits a dropkick for 2. Sho tries to fight back, but Takahashi brushes off his attacks and misses the sliding dropkick. Takahashi quickly takes control back with the tarantula and dropkicks him to the floor. The apron dropkick follows, and Takahashi rolls him back in, covering for 2. Sho again slowly starts to fight back, breaks Takahashi down with kicks and covers for 2. He gets the arm bar, but Takahashi quickly gets the ropes. Sho lays in kicks, and starts attacking the arm but runs into a pop up powerbomb. They trade clotheslines and then trade Germans. Sho now hits rolling Germans, but Takahashi kicks out and hits a lariat for 1. Sho fires back and levels Takahashi with a lariat of his own. Both men are down and fight back to their feet. They work to the apron and trade strikes. Sho looks for a German and hits it and Takahashi is down. Sho drags him in and looks for shock arrow, Takahashi fights him off and hits a superkick and dynamite plunger follows for 2. Sho fights of the blu-ray but gets suplexed to the buckles. Takahashi looks to finish him off and Sho counters into an arm bar. Takahashi counters out, but Sho pulls him right back and cranks back on the arm bar. Takahashi makes the ropes. Sho fires up and lays in kicks to the arm, but Takahashi hits a superkick and another. Sho counters the RANA into powerbombs, and gets a great near fall. he looks for shock arrow, but Takahashi hits a RANA Into the triangle choke and Sho fights, powers him up but Takahashi pulls him back down and Sho has to tap. Hiromu Takahashi defeated Sho @ 16:18 via submission [***¾] This was a great match with another set of great performances from both men. Sho’s record isn’t the best, but he’s had a really great tournament in terms of performances. He’s growing into a really versatile performer, similar to KUSHIDA, which is a huge compliment. The sky’s the limit for him.

Dragon Lee vs. KUSHIDA : They lock up, working for a dominant position, and KUSHIDA looks to ground things but Lee looks to counter. They work into some grappling exchanges and then into a stand off. KUSHIDA attacks the arm, they pick up the pace into some fun counters and into another stand off. KUSHIDA again looks to ground things to work into his submission game and counter Lee’s speed, but Lee dumps him and takes time to pose. KUSHIDA takes his time getting back in, showing some frustration. Back in and they work into more back and forth with KUSHIDA pulling an arm bar, but Lee making the ropes. KUSHIDA now ties him up in the ropes with an octopus hold, and has to break. KUSHIDA goes back to the arm bar center ring and KUSHIDA then stomps on the arm, continuing to show some frustration with Lee’s resilience. KUSHIDA stays focused on the arm, keeping Lee grounded, just where he wants him. They pick up the pace, Lee it’s a dropkick and sends KUSHIDA to the floor and follows with a tope. Back in and lee hits another dropkick and follows with strikes. The corner dropkick follows and the cover gets 2. They trade strikes now, and they kicks and Lee hits an ushigoroshi but KUSHIDA cradles him for 2. Lee now works into an arm bar, going into KUSHIDA’s world. KUSHIDA makes the ropes, so Lee lays in strikes but KUSHIDA cuts him off with the rolling kick and Lee spills to the floor. KUSHIDA up top and wipe shim out with a top rope cannonball. This leads to a countout tease. KUSHIDA then dropkicks Lee on his way back in and heads up top, but the moonsault eats knees. Lee starts to fire up, they work to the apron and into a double down on the floor. They fight to their feet, trade strikes and then beat the count back in and KUSHIDA hits a dragon RANA into the cradle for 2. KUSHIDA is fired up now and goes back on the attack of the arm but Lee gets a sleeper, KUSHIDA escapes and gets the hover board lock. Lee desperately fights and makes the ropes. KUSHIDA now dropkicks the arm, maintaining his focus, but Lee counters into an arm bar and a sleeper. KUSHIDA fades, Lee hops on his back for more leverage and KUSHIDA struggles for the ropes, but Lee grabs both arms, forcing KUSHIDA to bite the ropes for the break. Lee then hits a dragon suplex, KUSHIDA whiffs on a PELE and they work into a double down. Lee hits a PK, covering for 2. He’s showing frustration now, takes KUSHIDA up top and KUSHIDA grabs the arm and then gets knocked into the tree of WHOA and Lee hits the double stomp for a good near fall. KUSHIDA fights out of a powerbomb, attacking the arm into a hanging arm bar, and hits the DDT but as he looks for back to the future, Lee cradles him for 2. Lee hits a knee strike and reverse RANA, but KUSHIDA hits back to the future out of nowhere to pick up the win. KUSHIDA defeated Dragon Lee @ 18:20 via pin [****] This was a great match, with both coming off as evenly matched as they continually frustrated each other. The layout and sense of urgency was really great here, as they set a really good pace and kept to it. They sprinkled in big moves and nice submission work throughout, and I felt created a lot of great drama in terms of who would win. They also avoided the pitfall of going into an overly elaborate closing stretch and opted for the quicker finish, which considering the pacing of the match and overall work, made sense.

BLOCK A:

* Taiji Ishimori: (4-2) 8pts.

* Will Ospreay: (4-2) 8pts.

* YOH: (3-3) 6pts.

* BUSHI: (3-3) 6pts.

* Flip Gordon: (3-3) 6pts.

* Tiger Mask: (3-3) 6pts.

* Kanemaru: (2-4) 4pts.

* ACH: (2-4) 4pts.

BLOCK B:

* Marty Scurll: (4-2) 8pts.

* KUSHIDA: (4-2) 8pts.

* Hiromu Takahashi: (4-2) 8pts.

* Chris Sabin: (3-3) 6pts.

* Dragon Lee: (3-2) 6pts.

* Desperado: (2-4) 4pts.

* Ryusuke Taguchi: (2-4) 4pts.

* SHO: (2-4) 4pts.

