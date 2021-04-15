wrestling / News

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Looks Back at the Road Warriors

April 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mid-South Wrestling 9-3-1983 Road Warriors, Dark Side of the Ring

– Tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will feature an in-depth look and retrospective for “The Last Ride of the Road Warriors” episode from Season 2. You can check out a new preview for tonight’s show below.

The new episode premieres at 9:30 pm EST on VICE TV.

