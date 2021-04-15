wrestling / News
Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Looks Back at the Road Warriors
April 15, 2021 | Posted by
– Tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will feature an in-depth look and retrospective for “The Last Ride of the Road Warriors” episode from Season 2. You can check out a new preview for tonight’s show below.
The new episode premieres at 9:30 pm EST on VICE TV.
.@evanhusney and @jasoneisener expand on the colorful careers of the late Road Warriors, featuring a never-before-seen legends roundtable with five of Hawk’s wrestling peers.
Don’t miss the next @DarkSideofRing: CONFIDENTIAL at a new day and time. Tomorrow, 9:30p. pic.twitter.com/XnJn36IPjB
— VICE TV (@VICETV) April 14, 2021
