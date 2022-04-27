Tony D’Angelo’s Henchmen Revealed on WWE NXT

Tony D’Angelo’s Wiseguys have names, as they were revealed on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. D’Angelo appeared in a backstage vignette on tonight’s show introducing the two as Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, as you can see below.

The two appeared on last week’s show, costing Santos Escobar a match against Carmelo Hayes. They also appeared on this week’s show to run interference when Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde tried to get involved in D’Angelo’s match with Von Wagner, but Escobar was still able to take D’Angelo out and cost him the win.