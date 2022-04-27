wrestling / News
Tony D’Angelo’s Henchmen Revealed on WWE NXT
April 26, 2022 | Posted by
Tony D’Angelo’s Wiseguys have names, as they were revealed on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. D’Angelo appeared in a backstage vignette on tonight’s show introducing the two as Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, as you can see below.
The two appeared on last week’s show, costing Santos Escobar a match against Carmelo Hayes. They also appeared on this week’s show to run interference when Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde tried to get involved in D’Angelo’s match with Von Wagner, but Escobar was still able to take D’Angelo out and cost him the win.
.@TonyDangeloWWE wants a meeting with @EscobarWWE next week at #NXTSpringBreakin! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XKfhVxkd98
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tammy Sytch Claims She Owned Car Involved in Fatal Crash, Police Records Say Otherwise
- FTR on WWE’s Interest in Bringing Them Back, How It’s Not Always ‘About the Money’
- Ronda Rousey on How She Had Trouble Remembering Layout of WrestleMania 38 Match
- Kevin Owens On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return, Cody Helping Change The Industry With AEW