Tony Deppen Confronts Ron Funches At Comedy Show Ahead of GCW Match
Tony Deppen decided not to wait for his match against Ron Funches at GCW Highest in the Room, confronting him at a comedy show in Hollywood last night. GCW has released a video of Deppen, who began feuding with Funches at GCW Art of War Games earlier this month, hecklung Funches during the latter’s set at the Hollywood Improve Comedy Club and eventually joining him on stage.
Funches had security take Deppen away, as you can see below. The two will face off in Funches’ first match at Highest in the Room tonight in Los Angeles.
*FRIDAY 8PM PST/11PM EST*
RON FUNCHES steps in the squared circle for the first time as he takes on TONY DEPPEN at the SOLD OUT Game Changer Wrestling event in Los Angeles!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/E2AwO43aav#GCWHighest pic.twitter.com/XsByiQQmyr
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 17, 2021
