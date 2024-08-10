Tony Khan Wants To Bring CIMA, T-Hawk and El Lindaman Back To AEW

In an interview with Q101 (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that he would like to bring CIMA, T-Hawk and El Lindaman back to the company at some point. The three were involved in the very early days of AEW but haven’t appeared since February 2020.

Khan said: “At some point, I would love to have CIMA back, and I would love to have the Strong Hearts back. T-Hawk and Lindaman were excellent. I think those guys did a fantastic job. It’s great to hear that there’s interest to see the Strong Hearts back in AEW, and I would not be opposed to that at all. I think it’s great. I would love to see the Strong Hearts and the Dark Order pick up because believe me, it’s not something we’ve closed the book on. Just like nobody knows when Shaquille O’Neal left the ambulance, it remains to be seen, my friend. It’s a great question, but that chapter’s still open. You never know. Sooner or later, I look forward to maybe answering it for you.“