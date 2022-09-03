Tony Khan Discusses Sammy Guevara & Eddie Kingston Settling Their Differences in the Ring

– During this week’s media conference call ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp asked AEW President & CEO Tony Khan if Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston would ever get a chance to resolve their differences in the ring. As previously reported, the two had a backstage incident which led to a suspension for Kingston. The two have since reportedly mended fences, but they were originally supposed to have a match this weekend at All Out.

Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara will both be in action today at All Out, but in separate matchups. Tony Khan said the following during the conference call on Guevara vs. Kingston:

“I’m not sure. At one point, the challenge was out there, but I’m not sure. It’s something to see. Obviously, the two guys have not gotten along, and sometimes that lends itself very well to pro wrestling matches, to see people settle their differences in the ring. That’s what we would all like to see. I would be up for it if it’s something where they both wanted to sign the contract and get in the ring with each other. It takes, in this case, three to tango, and I’m there, but I’m only one of the three.”

During the Zero Hour portion of All Out, Eddie Kingston will face NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii in a singles match. Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo will defend their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships against Ortiz and Ruby Soho. The event is scheduled for tomorrow at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.