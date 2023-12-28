Tony Khan Hints That The Devil Could Reveal Identity At AEW Worlds End

During a media call to promote Saturday’s PPV (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted that the Devil could reveal his or her identity at Worlds End. The Devil’s identity has been a mystery in AEW for months, as they continuously targeted World Champion MJF.

Khan said: “It feels like we’re getting close to that point. I do expect some big revelations and big moments at Worlds End. It’s its own idea, and it’s something that I’m excited about. I do feel like it’s coming close to the culmination and it does feel like the secrets will be revealed at Worlds End, and I’m looking forward to it. It’s been very different than the other aspects of AEW. One aspect of it has been really interesting and it’s been something to keep people hooked and those people that want to see that kind of episodic story is really something that has a lot of people talking and built a lot of interest for Worlds End is the identity of the Devil.“