Tony Khan Says He’s Considered Mixed Tag Team Championships, Gives Update on Athena

During the post-show media scrum for AEW Double or Nothing, Tony Khan gave an update on ROH Women’s Champion Athena, who suffered an injury earlier this month. He also spoke about the possibility of more championships, noting that he has considered mixed tag team titles. Here are highlights:

On the possibility of a tag or trios titles for the women’s division: “Absolutely. We’ve talked about that. We’ve talked a lot about potential additions in terms of championships. I think right now, we have some really strong rivalries emerging amongst the world championship, TBS championship and also with ROH. You can’t deny that ROH has great champions now. We just crowned a new Ring of Honor women’s world television champion in Billie Starkz.”

On the status of Athena: “[Starkz’] mentor, Athena, might be the best wrestler in the world and is the Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion. She is a little beat up herself right now, but she is going to be 100% very soon as we are bringing ROH and AEW to Texas, her home state and actually Dallas, her home city.”

On trying to build a deep women’s division: “There’s a lot of great things happening in AEW and ROH in the men’s and women’s divisions. I think it’s something that could be very good possibilities down the line. But we’re also still really trying to build the depth back to the strongest I think it’s ever been. There was a point, All Out 2021, where I was coaching the Casino Battle Royale and we had 21 women in that battle royale and a great Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander championship match. I think that was, top to bottom, up until now, the deepest the division has ever been. A lot of great people from that match have been out or injured for various reasons and not with us. We’re going to keep getting depth back and division’s gonna keep getting stronger and stronger.”

On new titles: “Those are both very interesting championships, I also think something different we could do here, that I have interest in, would be mixed tag team championships. I think we have a lot of people would be interested in that too. That’s different than what other major promotions have, and I think it would set AEW apart. So I’m also interested in mixed tag team championships.”