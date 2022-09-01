Tony Khan on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley at AEW All Out Having a Very Different Type of Buildup

– During today’s AEW All Out media conference call, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the build to the main event title match, with Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against CM Punk in a rematch. Punk signed an open contract for the rematch last night on Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on how the buildup to CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley at All Out is different: “I do think it’s been a big benefit. It’s different than what we’ve typically done. It’s from one extreme to another because I’ve done go home shows where all the hay is in the barn and sometimes it can be a challenge and you’re taking practice swings with the ball on a tee. I knew it was going to be a fast and furious buildup, but the anticipation has been even stronger. I wouldn’t say we should do it like this every time, but this is the 15th pay-per-view for AEW, we’ve never done anything like this, and I think it made the build very exciting. it’s raised a lot of questions going into the match, there is a lot of speculation about what the future holds for both men, what the future holds for the championship, and what’s going to happen in part two based on what happened in that match on TV. It was also undeniably a great ratings draw for us.”

On how the title match on Dynamite built more interest for the pay-per-view: “We had tremendous ratings last week. The biggest thing of all, which I thought was cool, is we built more interest in the pay-per-view while doing the biggest total audience the show has done since February. I was really pleased with it. What it created was a week of people loudly wondering ‘what the heck is going on here, this is crazy.’ In this case, that was good. The promos that Jon and Punk did, I think reeled a lot of people back in.”