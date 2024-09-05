– During a recent edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster and former WWE broadcaster Tony Schiavone said he won’t be watching the upcoming Netflix docuseries on Vince McMahon, Mr. McMahon. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Schiavone on why he won’t watch the Mr. McMahon docuseries: “I will never watch anything Bill Simmons does. He can go suck a d**k.”

On his issues with Bill Simmons: “Bill was very critical of me during the WCW years, and you know what, said some very terrible things. So you know what he can do…there you go…And I had I know he [Simmons] was one of the founders of ’30 for 30,’ I wouldn’t have watched any of them.”

Mr. McMahon is executive produced by Chris Smith and Bill Simmons. The new docuseries debuts on September 25 on Netflix.