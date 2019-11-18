wrestling / News
Various News: Top Ten Survivor Series Team Reveals, Nikki Cross Is Excited For Survivor Series, Andy Dalton Set For GCW Debut
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten Survivor Series team reveals.
– Nikki Cross is excited to take part in her first Survivor Series. She will be part of Team Smackdown in the women’s RAW vs. Smackdown vs. NXT match.
She wrote: “MY first ever survivor series match!! @WWEonFOX il bring some celebratory cappuccinos on Friday and then once we win I’m going to pull out all the big stops and get these huge massive LATTES! There’s going to be vanilla syrup, hazelnut syrup, caramel syrup, almond milk of course.”
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 18, 2019
– Andy Dalton will make his debut with GCW on January 18, 2020.
*1/18 Austin Update!*
ANDY DALTON makes his GCW debut on January 18th when GCW comes to Austin!
Get Tix:https://t.co/WAROj1Sahj
Also:
GAGE vs ALLIE KAT
Ricky Starks debuts
Alex Zayne
+ more
GCW presents
"Take a Picture"
Sat 1/18 – 8pm
Austin TX
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/1AItrrnIX2
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 18, 2019
