Various News: Top Ten Survivor Series Team Reveals, Nikki Cross Is Excited For Survivor Series, Andy Dalton Set For GCW Debut

November 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Survivor Series 2017 - Kickoff Show

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten Survivor Series team reveals.

– Nikki Cross is excited to take part in her first Survivor Series. She will be part of Team Smackdown in the women’s RAW vs. Smackdown vs. NXT match.

She wrote: “MY first ever survivor series match!! @WWEonFOX il bring some celebratory cappuccinos on Friday and then once we win I’m going to pull out all the big stops and get these huge massive LATTES! There’s going to be vanilla syrup, hazelnut syrup, caramel syrup, almond milk of course.

– Andy Dalton will make his debut with GCW on January 18, 2020.

