wrestling / News
Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Set For This Week’s NXT
December 10, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum will take place on the December 13th edition of NXT.
Lyra Valkyria is set to make her debut on the show which will also feature Odyssey Jones against Von Wagner and Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson.
.@ivynile_wwe & @TatumPaxley have their eyes on @Katana_WWE & @wwekayden's gold. 👀#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/1H7EtDhLUe
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on MJF’s Brilliant Mind for the Business, the Future of CM Punk, Not Being a Fan of Logan Paul
- MJF Shares List of People Who Will Never Beat Him for the Triple B
- Latest Backstage Update On WWE Plans for Roman Reigns At WrestleMania