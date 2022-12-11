wrestling / News

Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Set For This Week’s NXT

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Toxic Attraction NXT Vengeance Day Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum will take place on the December 13th edition of NXT.

Lyra Valkyria is set to make her debut on the show which will also feature Odyssey Jones against Von Wagner and Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson.

