Trinity Makes Impact Wrestling Debut, Takes Aim At Knockouts Title

Trinity made her official Impact Wrestling debut on this week’s show and set her sights on the Knockouts Championship. The WWE alumna made her on-screen debut on this week’s show, cutting a promo and praising the Knockouts Division before saying that she was in Impact to win more titles.

That brought out Deonna Purrazzo, who said that if Trinity wanted to make history, then she was in the right place. Purrazzo said that stepping into the ring with her wasn’t just something she could walk out on, referencing Trinity’s having walked out of WWE along with Mercedes Mone. Trinity in turn referenced Purrazzo getting released by WWE, saying that when Purrazzo steps in the ring with her she would “wish you got fired again.”

Jordynne Grace then came out to the ring and reminded Trinity and Purrazzo that she still has the next title shot. Trinity then said she would be be waiting for the winner.