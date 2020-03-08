wrestling / News
Triple H Awarded Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award by Arnold Schwarzenegger
March 7, 2020 | Posted by
Triple H was awarded the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award by Arnold Schwarzenegger himself at the finals of the Arnold Classic in Columbus, OH on Saturday night for his contributions to the fitness industry. WWE tweeted out the following about Triple H’s honor:
“Turn your dreams into goals and work hard to achieve them…and whenever possible, inspire. Whenever possible, give back.” – @TripleH after being presented the Lifetime Achievement Award at the #ArnoldClassic
“Turn your dreams into goals and work hard to achieve them…and whenever possible, inspire. Whenever possible, give back.” – @TripleH after being presented the Lifetime Achievement Award at the #ArnoldClassic pic.twitter.com/l4Gf0qe1hX
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2020
