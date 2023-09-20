wrestling
Triple H Comments On His Appearance On Billions
September 20, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Triple H made an appearance as himself on Showtime’s series Billions last week, giving advice to Paul Giamatti’s character Chuck Rhoades. In a post on Twitter, he commented on the cameo.
He said: “The art of the double turn. Easy to explain, not so easy to pull off. Thank you to the incredible Paul Giamatti and everyone at @SHO_Billions for letting me show them how to play the game.”
The art of the double turn. Easy to explain, not so easy to pull off…
Thank you to the incredible Paul Giamatti and everyone at @SHO_Billions for letting me show them how to play the game. https://t.co/rjqdVP7VVu pic.twitter.com/eTINE6jut6
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 20, 2023
