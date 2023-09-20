Triple H Comments On His Appearance On Billions

As previously reported, Triple H made an appearance as himself on Showtime’s series Billions last week, giving advice to Paul Giamatti’s character Chuck Rhoades. In a post on Twitter, he commented on the cameo.

He said: “The art of the double turn. Easy to explain, not so easy to pull off. Thank you to the incredible Paul Giamatti and everyone at @SHO_Billions for letting me show them how to play the game.”