wrestling / News

Triple H Made A Cameo On Latest Episode of Billions

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

During the latest episode of Showtime’s hit series Billions, Triple H made a cameo as himself. In the episode, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) needs help from a special advisor, which turns out to be Triple H. You can see a clip of the WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Billions, Triple H, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading