Triple H Made A Cameo On Latest Episode of Billions

During the latest episode of Showtime’s hit series Billions, Triple H made a cameo as himself. In the episode, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) needs help from a special advisor, which turns out to be Triple H. You can see a clip of the WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance below.

Chuck Rhoades getting advice from Triple H in the latest episode of Billions@SHO_Billions 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xmsKzbHIZz — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) September 15, 2023