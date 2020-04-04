Triple H Says He Was Already Working Creatively With Vince McMahon Before He Met Stephanie, Says Vince Tagged Him In

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Triple H discussed the weird position WWE is put in when it is known that wrestlers like Roman Reigns won’t be competing at WrestleMania 36, but WWE keeps their storyline going anyway. He also discussed how he was already involved with WWE creatively before he met Stephanie McMahon. Highlights are below.

On having to deal with the public knowing that wrestlers like Roman Reigns won’t be working WrestleMania 36 despite the ongoing storylines: “I think you can watch our business in multiple different ways and one of them is the storyline aspect of it and follow the storyline, another way is the online component of it and the reality of it behind it. Roman has his situation and his reasons for doing the things that he’s doing, but I will say from our standpoint and the storyline standpoint, it’s going to play out in a unique manner and we want it to play out that way. It’s not necessarily putting me in an awkward position, for me, it’s just saying, I don’t want to give away the ending of the movie before the movie takes place. So I think everybody just has to watch and kind of see how things unfolds. But it’ll unfold in a unique way and I think it will be meaningful for everybody. And again, there will always be critics and we’re doing the best we can.”

On how he was already working creatively with Vince McMahon behind the scenes before he met Stephanie McMahon: “Long before I ever met Steph, I had a very strong fascination with the behind the scenes of the business, and it’s how I started working with Vince behind the scenes, being involved in some creative years ago in the smack dab in the beginning of the Attitude Era, I had never even met Steph at that point. He and I were working creatively when a bunch writers left us and Vince was kind of doing everything solo, he kind of tagged me in to help him in a manner and riff ideas off of and bounce things off of and then I started sitting in production meetings and it became more and more my involvement in, even with stuff that had zero to do with me, which I tended to prefer, I didn’t like to way in on the stuff that had to do with me nearly as much because I felt like it was wrong to do and you get, your vision can get warped in that, but to weigh in on other people’s things, to weigh in on other shows, I was always fascinated with that side of the business.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN MMA with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.