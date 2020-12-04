wrestling / News
Triple H Has Been Impressed By The Rascalz’ Work
Ryan Satin of FOX Sports revealed snippets of a recent interview he did with Triple H, who spoke about how impressed he was with the work of The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz). The interview itself has yet to be released.
Triple H said that he’s impressed by them so far “but I don’t know that they’ve really had a lot of helping hand to help have them get to where they are. They’ve just sorta figured it out on their own.'”
He also described them as “humble” and “hungry for opportunity.” He said they will “run through a brick wall” to prove themselves and it makes him want to do the same for them.
Describes The Rascalz as two humble guys hungry for opportunity. Says they’ll run through a brick wall, so to speak, to prove themselves and it makes him want to do the same for them in return.
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Say They’ve Been ‘Whispering’ to Tony Khan About Working With Impact for Two Years
- Backstage Update on AEW & Impact Crossover, How Much Talents Knew About It, Note on Omega on IMPACT!
- More Reactions To AEW/Impact Crossover: Sami Callihan Teases Reunion With Jon Moxley, Young Bucks Post Old TNA Photo
- Chyna’s Former Manager Reveals Her Reaction To Finding Out About Triple H and Stephanie McMahon