Triple H Has Been Impressed By The Rascalz’ Work

Ryan Satin of FOX Sports revealed snippets of a recent interview he did with Triple H, who spoke about how impressed he was with the work of The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz). The interview itself has yet to be released.

Triple H said that he’s impressed by them so far “but I don’t know that they’ve really had a lot of helping hand to help have them get to where they are. They’ve just sorta figured it out on their own.'”

He also described them as “humble” and “hungry for opportunity.” He said they will “run through a brick wall” to prove themselves and it makes him want to do the same for them.