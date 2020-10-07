Various News: Triple H Sending Custom Title to Seattle Storm, Angelina Love on Her Relationship With Animal

– Earlier today, Triple H tweeted that a custom WWE title belt is being sent to the Seattle Storm after the team’s WNBA title victory.

Triple H commented, “Another year, another @WNBA Championship, and a SECOND @WWE Title heading to the @seattlestorm. Congratulations to @breannastewart, @S10Bird and the rest of the team on a dominating performance in the finals. make some room for this! #WeRepSe4ttle #StrongerThanEver.” You can view his tweet below.

Another year, another @WNBA Championship, and a SECOND @WWE Title heading to the @seattlestorm. Congratulations to @breannastewart, @S10Bird and the rest of the team on a dominating performance in the finals. make some room for this! #WeRepSe4ttle #StrongerThanEver pic.twitter.com/a7xMZsH7Dw — Triple H (@TripleH) October 7, 2020

– ROH released a clip from the ROH Strong podcast where Angelina Love speaks about her special relationship she and her son had with Road Warrior Animal. Animal and his wife would sometimes help watch and take care of Love’s son. You can listen to that clip below:

– Joey Janela has announced that Billie Starkz will take part int he Clusterf*** match at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4. You can check out that announcement below: