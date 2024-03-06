wrestling / News
Triple H and Sukeban Comment on Bull Nakano’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction
Earlier today, WWE announced that Bull Nakano will join the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024, along with Paul Heyman. Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate her on the honor. Sukeban, the new promotion that Nakano works with, also commented.
Triple H wrote: “An unbelievable talent with an unforgettable look, and a mean streak a mile long. Bull Nakano isn’t just one of the best Women’s wrestlers of all time – she’s one of the best of all time, period.”
Sukeban added: “Congratulations to Sukeban Commissioner @BULLNAKANO_, WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024”
