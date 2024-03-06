wrestling / News

Triple H and Sukeban Comment on Bull Nakano’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

March 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bull Nakano WWE Image Credit: WWE

Earlier today, WWE announced that Bull Nakano will join the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024, along with Paul Heyman. Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate her on the honor. Sukeban, the new promotion that Nakano works with, also commented.

Triple H wrote: “An unbelievable talent with an unforgettable look, and a mean streak a mile long. Bull Nakano isn’t just one of the best Women’s wrestlers of all time – she’s one of the best of all time, period.

Sukeban added: “Congratulations to Sukeban Commissioner @BULLNAKANO_, WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024

