Triple Threat To Be Honored at The Gathering III Next Summer

The famous Triple Threat stable from ECW will be honored during The Gathering III in August. PWInsider reports that the stable of Shane Douglas, Bam Bam Bigelow, Chris Candido and Francine will be honored at the convention, which takes place on August 4th through the 7th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Douglas, Francine and Tammy Sytch will be part in the event’s annual banquet, and Douglas and Francine will do signings as part of the event’s Superticket. Sytch will have a vendor table at the convention as well.

You can find more about The Gathering III at the official website here.