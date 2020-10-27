wrestling / News
Tucker Seemingly Moved Back to Smackdown
October 26, 2020 | Posted by
It appears that Tucker is heading back to the Blue Brand, if his roster page is to be believed. The former Heavy Machinery member, who turned on Otis last night at Hell in a Cell, is now listed as a Smackdown star on his roster entry.
Tucker was brought to Raw as part of the Draft. The company has yet to publicly acknowledge the brand move back to Smackdown outside of the listing on his page.
More Trending Stories
- Original Wrestlemania Plans For Randy Orton Reportedly Haven’t Changed (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross On Kurt Angle Winning His First WWE Title From The Rock At No Mercy 2000, Why Angle Becoming Champion Was Right Call
- Shayna Baszler On Her Relationship With Nia Jax, Drawing Inspiration From Team Hell No
- Backstage Rumor on Direction for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Storyline Following HIAC (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)