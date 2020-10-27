wrestling / News

Tucker Seemingly Moved Back to Smackdown

October 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tucker Hell in a Cell

It appears that Tucker is heading back to the Blue Brand, if his roster page is to be believed. The former Heavy Machinery member, who turned on Otis last night at Hell in a Cell, is now listed as a Smackdown star on his roster entry.

Tucker was brought to Raw as part of the Draft. The company has yet to publicly acknowledge the brand move back to Smackdown outside of the listing on his page.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, Tucker, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading