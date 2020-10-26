Tucker Costs Otis His Money in the Bank Briefcase at WWE Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)

Otis is Mr. Money in the Bank no more following his match with The Miz at Hell in a Cell, and it’s all Tucker’s fault. On Sunday night’s PPV, Otis lost to Miz and thus lost the Money in the Bank briefcase per the stipulation after Tucker turned heel and hit him with with the briefcase while the referee’s back was turned. You can see pics and video below.

After the match, Tucker said backstage that they were supposed to be partners but that he was an afterthought to Otis. Otis then came out of nowhere and attacked him, as they brawled their way through the back.

Our live coverage of the PPV is here.