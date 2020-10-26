wrestling / News
Tucker Costs Otis His Money in the Bank Briefcase at WWE Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)
Otis is Mr. Money in the Bank no more following his match with The Miz at Hell in a Cell, and it’s all Tucker’s fault. On Sunday night’s PPV, Otis lost to Miz and thus lost the Money in the Bank briefcase per the stipulation after Tucker turned heel and hit him with with the briefcase while the referee’s back was turned. You can see pics and video below.
After the match, Tucker said backstage that they were supposed to be partners but that he was an afterthought to Otis. Otis then came out of nowhere and attacked him, as they brawled their way through the back.
Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
#HIAC is officially MUST-SEE.
Are we looking at the next Mr. #MITB in @mikethemiz? pic.twitter.com/vWRBgAsTin
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
Will this be @otiswwe's last night with the #MITB contract?
He battles @mikethemiz NEXT at @WWE #HIAC!
▶️ https://t.co/OZApDRovhU pic.twitter.com/fSUt3mqQjt
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 26, 2020
BLUE COLLAR SOLID, BABY.#HIAC @otiswwe @tuckerwwe pic.twitter.com/RL0hyOZ4U4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
Distraction by @TheRealMorrison …
Execution by @mikethemiz!#HIAC pic.twitter.com/3dDDtwP2zt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
#WATCHyourTOEZ, @mikethemiz! #HIAC @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/ukuwUXFpmL
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
POWER BELLY ➡️ POWER UP!#HIAC #MITB @otiswwe @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/DM2GwlCICS
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
MIZ-TER MONEY IN THE BANK.#HIAC @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/OItwDPI3MM
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
💰 M 💰 I 💰 Z 💰@mikethemiz has defeated @otiswwe to gain control of the Money in the Bank contract! #HIAC #MITB pic.twitter.com/xauEJFEPig
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
"HE CAN'T FUNCTION WITHOUT ME!"@tuckerwwe was holding back a LOT of feeling about @otiswwe. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/0Q0tD1XBw1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
